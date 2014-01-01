For most people, road trips are all about “seeing the sights”. But what if you can’t see the breathtaking views whizzing past your car window?





About the Program

This one-of-a-kind program from Taiwan Public Television Service, follows the adventures of two travel companions: American Andrew Ryan, and visually impaired Taiwanese co-host Lin Hsin-ting. In each episode, they set out in a nostalgic 1970s roadster, traveling around Taiwan in search of sounds and the stories behind them.





Each journey offers a unique perspective on Taiwan, a closer look at the people who call this land home, and a deeper journey into the very way in which we experience the world around us.





Season 1- Episode 1 English Version is available here:

Season 1- Episode 6 English Version is available here:

Visit us on Facebook!: https://www. facebook.com/pts.victory

Watch the Program on PTS VOD



