Documentary︱58’25’’︱2014︱Taiwan︱HD︱Color︱English Subtitles

2015, Official Selection, 12th San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival, USA

2014, Finalist, Best Director for Non-Drama Program, Golden Bell Awards, Taiwan









Dive with You follows the evolution of Taiwan’s relationship with the whale shark across the past two decades. Besides narrating the story of Taiwan’s ban on whale shark hunting, this documentary goes further by depicting this easygoing animal’s continued struggle for survival against difficult odds. Following the whale shark’s migratory path across Pacific Asia, Dive with You also examines the development of whale shark tourism and how such programs reflect upon 21st-century efforts to protect our planet’s marine heritage.





Examining the transnational habitat of whale sharks, Dive with You illustrates how modern society uses this “gentle giant” of the deep as a centerpiece of both aquarium displays and pricey banquets. Through the lens of the camera, this film provides a window into how we treat the oceans and alternative ways to respect the sanctity of life.