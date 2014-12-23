



TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A documentary series that tells the story of the Chinese-American Composite Wing (CACW), better known as the “Flying Tigers,” a R.O.C.-U.S. alliance during the World War II, will air today to commemorate the R.O.C's contribution during World War II.

The four-hour documentary series, divided into four episodes, is the result of joint collaboration of Taiwan's Public Television Service (PTS) and two Chinese media groups.



During a press event to unveil the documentary, Sunshine Kuang (曠湘霞), head of the PTS, said the series, produced by Steven Seidenberg, took three years to make following interviews with many former members of the CACW and filming in mainland China, India and the U.S.



It was made to commemorate the R.O.C. forces' contributions during WWII with the aim that more Taiwanese people can better understand the history that has long been forgotten by some, she added.



Speaking during the same event, R.O.C. Air Force Chief of Staff Liu Shou-jen (劉守仁) said the CACW was a unit established jointly between the U.S. Army Air Force and the R.O.C. Air Force in Oct. 1943 in India to fend off invading Japanese forces during World War II.



The establishment of the CACW was largely thanks to American aviation hero Claire Lee Chennault, who founded the Aviation Volunteer Group (AVG) that was later to become the CACW.



Chennault served as chief air advisor to the R.O.C. during WWII and helped the nation organize an international squadron of volunteer aviators, better known as the “Flying Tigers.”



The “Flying Tigers” should be recognized because they are closely associated with the early stage development of the R.O.C Air Force, he said.



The Taiwan military has been doing its best to preserve the legacies of this U.S.-R.O.C. joint collaboration.



Taiwan previously launched an exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the CACW in 2013, he noted.



Liu thanked the PTS for the series that helps the Air Force to compile the history of the U.S.-R.O.C. collaboration, a testimony for sound bilateral relations.



Quoted in an introductory film to promote the series, producer Seidenberg said he was honored to be responsible for making the films.



He said the “Flying Tigers” is essentially an “amazing bit of history that a small group of men actually helped change the history.”



The four-part series is scheduled to be screened for four days in a row starting today on PTS.



