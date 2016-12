Festival International des Cinémas d'Asie

Finalist in Documentaries Category Winter Vacation ─ Breaking Ice





Prix Jeunesse International

Official Selection in Media Bar—7-11:Non-Fiction Winter Vacation ─ Breaking Ice, Following Me, Go! ─ The Little Dog Savior, Guess Who ─ A Vendor Boy's Wish

Finalist of Up to 6: Fiction Fruity Pie ─ Spiny Shiny Grocery Store





Children's Film Festival Seattle

Best Short Documentary Following Me, Go! ─ The Little Dog Savior





New York Festivals- International TV & Film Awards

Gold World Medal: Human Concerns View Point ─ A Rolling Stone

Gold World Medal: Student Film Innovation Stories ─ Journey

Silver World Medal: Student Film Innovation Stories ─ Shackled

Bronze World Medal: Environment & Ecology A Town Called Success





IMPACT: Intelligent Content for TV, Film & Web

Official Selection in Around the World in 60 Minutes A Town Called Success





Chinese Visual Festival

Official Selection Viewpoint ─ Crazy Calligraphy, A Rolling Stone





INPUT 2014

Official Selection of

Stand Al

one Session Innovation Stories ─ The Busy Young Psychic

Official Selection of Investigative Session View Point ─ Unveil the Truth II: State Apparartus





REDCAT International Children's Film Festival

Official Selection Fruity Pie ─ Paper Bag Boy, Follow Me, Go! ─ The Little Dog Savior





ifva Festival

Finalist in Asian New Force Category Innovation Stories ─ The Busy Young Psychic





20th International Environmental Film Festival ENVIROFILM 2014

Finalist in Documentaries Category View Point ─ A-li 88





Banff World Media Festival

Best Humanitarian and Investigation Program View Point ─ A Rolling Stone





"One Shot" International Short Film Festival

Finalist in Competition Category View Point ─ Journey





Durban International Film Festival

Finalist in Short Film Competition Innovation Stories ─ The Busy Young Psychic





Asian Film Festival of Dallas

Finalist in Best Narrative Short Innovation Stories ─ The Busy Young Psychic





Green Screen: International Wildlife Film Festival

Official Selection in Non-Competition Category View Point ─ The Rolling Muddy River





Asia Rainbow TV Awards

Finalist in TV Documentary: Nature & Environment A Town Called Success

Finalist in Best Director of TV Documentary A Town Called Success





Hong Kong Chinese Documentary Festival

First Runner-Up View Point ─ Black

Finalist in Shorts Winter Vacation ─ Breaking Ice





Festival Internacional de Cine para Niños

Finalist in Best Animation Short Film Fruity Pie ─ Paper Bag Boy, Cloud Girl, Spiny Shiny Grocery Store, Where's the Fish?

Finalist in Best Documentary Follow Me, Go! ─ The Little Dog Savior





Busan International Kids' Film Festival

Official Selection Winter Vacation ─ Breaking Ice, Fruity Pie ─ Paper Bag Boy, Spiny Shiny Grocery Store, Where's the Fish?, Guess Who ─ A Vendor Boy's Wish

Finalist in “Ready Action!” Dreamers ─ My Grandpa is a Diver





EBS International Documentary Festival

Official Selection in Docs on Family & Education View Point ─ A Rolling Stone





International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

Finalist View Point ─ Crazy Calligraphy





Hawaii International Film Festival

Official Selection Innovation Stories ─ The Busy Young Psychic, Doppelganger





San Diego Asian Film Festival

Official Selection Innovation Stories ─ The Busy Young Psychic





Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival- Science Media Symposium

Finalist in Medical Sciences category Toxic Bees





San Diego International Kids' Film Festival

Official Selection Dreamers ─ My Grandpa is a Diver, Chinese White Dolphins’Fighting for The Oceans, Winter Vacation ─ Breaking Ice





The Chicago LGBT International Film Festival_Reeling 32

Official Selection in Narrative Short category Innovation Stories ─ Penguins at the North Pole





Blue Ocean Film Festival & Conservation Summit

Finalist in Cultural Connections People and the Sea category A Town Called Success





Sharjah International Children's Film Festival

Official Selection Fruity Pie ─ Where's the Fish?, Dreamers ─ My Grandpa is a Diver, Following Me, Go! ─ The Little Dog Savior





Seattle Lesbian & Gay Film Festival

Invited Innovation Stories ─ Penguins at the North Pole





Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival

Official Selection Innovation Stories ─ The Busy Young Psychic





Life Science Film Festival

Finalist in International Competition Toxic Bees





Chicago International Children's Film Festival

Official Selection Innovation Stories ─ The Busy Young Psychic, Fruity Pie ─ Spiny Shiny Grocery Store, Where’s the Fish?





Japan Prize

Finalist in Pre-school Category Fruity Pie ─ Spiny Shiny Grocery Store





Asian International Short Film Festical, AISFF

Finalist in International Competition Innovation Stories ─ The Free Man





San Diego International Kids' Film Festival

Make a Difference Awards Dreamers ─ Chinese White Dolphins’ Fighting for The Oceans





Aesthetica Short Film Festival

Official Selection Innovation Stories ─ The Free Man





18th Annual Vancouver Asian Film Festival

Finalist Innovation Stories ─ The Free Man





Al Jazeera International Documentary Film Festival

Finalist Winter Vacation ─ Breaking Ice





Eugene International Film Festival

Best Foreign Short Film Award Innovation Stories ─ The Free Man

Official Selection Fruity Pie ─ Spiny Shiny Grocery Store, Innovation Stories ─ Doppelganger, Penguins at the North Pole





BFI Chinese New Year Special Screening

Official Selection View Point ─ Crazy Calligraphy





Children's Film Festival Seattle

Official Selection Fruity Pie ─ Where's the Fish





Asian Television Awards

Best Preschool Programme Winner Fruity Pie ─ Spiny Shiny Grocery Store

Best 3D Animated Programme Highly Commended Weather Boy!

Nominated for Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme View Point ─ The Rolling Muddy River

Nominated for Best Single Drama or Telemovie Programme Life Story ─ Lost and Found, Innovation Stories ─ The Free Man

Nominated for Best Preschool Programme Fruity Pie ─ Where’s the Fish

Nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role Life Story ─ What Time Will You Be Home? (Shu-Chin Ko)

Nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role Life Story ─ Lost and Found (Chieh-Mei Yang)

Nominated for Best Cinematography View Point ─ The Rolling Muddy River (Tien-Bao Chen, Jhong-Fong Chen, Michael Chang, Chin-Yuan Ke)

Nominated for Best Original Screenplay Life Story ─ Lost and Found (Murphy Liang

Jeyi An)





Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival

Air Canada Short Film Awards Innovation Stories ─ The Busy Young Psychic





Festival 2015: Humanity Explored

Official Selection View Point ─ Dream Hair Salon





KidzFlicks- The Sydney International Festival of Films by Children

Official Selection Dreamers ─ Journey of the Jute, My Grandpa is a Diver





25th Melbourne Queer Film Festival

Official Selection Innovation Stories ─ Penguins at the North Pole





Spiny Shiny Grocery Store



Breaking Ice

The Busy Young Psychic