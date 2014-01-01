The Screening Committee of the 12th Annual San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival (SFIOFF) has awarded PTS film, Dive With You the Conservation Award, honoring the work as a filmmaker to further ensure efforts to protect ocean wildlife and to engage audiences with the story.
The award has been given during the screening of Dive with You which took place on Saturday, February 28th at 10:00 am. Bruce Fuh, Chief of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in San Francisco, received the award on behalf of PTS.
|Dive With You
|TECO's Chief Bruce Fuh and the Ana Blanco, Executive Director of SFIOFF
