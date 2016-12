JIA-CHAO has been living with his autistic brother JIA-LE for more than 10 years. He looks after JIA-LE, who is dependent on him in every way. However, he is trapped in this care-giving role. He lost his dignity and his girlfriend JING-RU because of his sense of self-abasement. One day, JIA-CHAO took his br other to the mountains on an outing, but JIA-LE went missing while they were playing hide-and-seek. Living alone for the first time in his life, JIA-CHAO faces unspeakable misery and fear...