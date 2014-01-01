An Outing
Drama︱28’40”︱2015︱Taiwan︱HD︱NTSC︱Color︱English Subtitles
Director: JIN Zhong-hua
2015, Official Selection, 4th Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival
2016, Grand Prize, Best International Short, Best Drama & Best Director, Canada Shorts Film Festival, Canada
2016, Gold World Medal, Best Student Film, 2016 New York Festivals® International TV & Film Awards, USA
Synopsis
(200-word version)
JIA-CHAO has been living with his autistic brother JIA-LE for more than 10 years. He looks after JIA-LE, who is dependent on him in every way. However, he is trapped in this care-giving role. He lost his dignity and his girlfriend JING-RU because of his sense of self-abasement. One day, JIA-CHAO took his brother to the mountains on an outing, but JIA-LE went missing while they were playing hide-and-seek. Living alone for the first time in his life, JIA-CHAO faces unspeakable misery and fear...
Blogger Comment
Facebook Comment