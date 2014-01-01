Taiwan International Children’s Film Festival (TICFF) was founded by Public Television Service (PTS) in 2004. It is the first film and television festival in Asia dedicated entirely to children. TICFF is held biennially, with its 7th edition scheduled for April 2016 in Taipei. In its mission to encourage quality children’s programming and to engage young local viewers with valuable access to the media, TICFF screens multicultural productions from around the globe and presents cash prizes to the Festival’s winning submissions. We welcome all types of creative, fun and interesting dramas, documentaries, animations and television programs.

