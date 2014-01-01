











Drama ︱ 90 min ︱ 2015 ︱ Taiwan ︱ HD ︱ NTSC ︱ Color ︱ English Subtitles

2015, Finalist, Taipei Film Awards, Taipei Film Festival, Taiwan

2015, Official Selection, San Diego Asian Film Festival, USA

2015, Selection, 35th Hawaii International Film Festival, ISA

2015, Selection, 26th Stockholm International Film Festival, Sweden

2015, Selection, Vancouver Asian Film Festival. USA

2015, Finalist, Tokyo International Film Festival, Tokyo

2015, Selection, 香港亞洲電影節 (Hong Kong Asian Film Festival, HKAFF), Hong Kong

2016, Official Selection, Bengaluru International Film Festival, INDIA

2016, Official Selection, 12th IAWRT Asian Women's Film Festival, INDIA

2016, Official Selection, Osaka Asian Film Festival (OAFF), Japan

2016, Official Selection, CAAMFest, USA

2016, Official Selection, INPUT Calgary, Canada

2016, Official Selection, Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, USA









Bao-li and his best friend Da have just started the 8th grade when he comes to the rescue of Jia-jia, a girl who is one year older. Jia-jia and Bao-li immediately fall in love. Bao-li has been raised by a single mother, and being with Jia-jia helps him find the happiness and warmth that he has been longing for. When Jia-jia is pregnant with their daughter, Bao-li drops out of school to support his new family. However, Jia-jia becomes fed up with the pressure of their everyday life and starts an affair with her boss. Bao-li tries to earn Jia-jia a better home, but discovers that his mother has gambled away all their savings. After a heated argument, Jia-jia admits that she is having an affair, and takes their daughter away with her. Hoping to win Jia-jia back, Bao-li starts selling drugs with Da to make money, only to realize that there are more difficulties in life he must face…



