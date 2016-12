Festival International des Programmes Audiovisuels, FIPA

Finalist in Music & Live Performances The Island of 1000 Violins

Official Selection in New Talent Innovation Stories ─ Ganju





International Film Festival Rotterdam, IFFR

Selected in Spectrum Premieres 2015 View Point ─ Jade Miners





12th Annual San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival

Conservation Award Winner View Point ─ Dive With You





2015 International Public TV Screening Conference

Official Selection Friends or Foes

Official Selection Innovation Stories ─ The Free Man





New York Festivals- International TV & Film Awards

Bronze World Medal in Entertainment Special Program Childrens/Youth Special Friends or Foes

Gold World Medal in Health & Medical Information Category Toxic Bees

Finalist in Regularly Scheduled Entertainment Program Childrens/Youth Program Teacher X ─ Hello! Mr. Mayor

Finalist in Student Film Category Innovation Stories ─ The Free Man





Japan Wildlife Film Festival

Winner of People and Nature award A Town Called Success





SEOUL International Women's Film Festival

Selected in Queer Rainbow Section Innovation Stories ─ Penguins at North Pole





25. Lesbian Film Festival of Freiburg, Germany

Selected View Point ─ Lesbian Factory





ZLÍN FILM FESTIVAL 2015 - 55th International Film Festival for Children and Youth

Nominated in International Competition of Short Animated Films for Children Fruity Pie-Paper Bag Boy





2015 Chicago International Film Festival Television Awards

Certificate of Merit in Student-Produced Program Innovation Stories ─ The Free Man





VAFI - International Children and Youth Animation Film Festival

Second Place in MIDI Category Kids as Directors ─ My Grandpa is a Diver





CINE Golden Eagle

Winner in Children's Programming / Short - Live Action, Animation or Nonfiction Friends or Foes

Nominated in Children's Programming / Short - Live Action, Animation or Nonfiction Teacher X ─ Hello! Mr. Mayor





International Film Festival for Children and Youth KINOLUB

Finalist Friends or Foes

Finalist Fruity Pie—Mr. K’s New House





BANFF World Media Festival

Rockie Award Winner in Environmental and Wildlife Toxic Bees

Nominated in Arts and Performance The Island of 1000 Violins

Nominated in Made for TV Movie Innovation Stories ─ The Free Man





IFF Ekotopfilm - Envirofilm 2015

GRAND PRIX View Point ─ The Rolling Muddy River





Asian Film Festival of Dallas

Selected in Documentary Short The Island of 1000 Violins





Chinese Documentary Festival

First Prize in Shorts View Point ─ Old Soul

Finalist in Shorts View Point ─ Reel Shadow Warriors

Finalist in Shorts View Point ─ Water is Life

Finalist in Festures View Point ─ The Taste of Apple





Lesbisch Schwule Filmtage Hamburg, Hamburg Int. Queer Film Festival

Selected Innovation Stories ─ Penguins at North Pole





Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival, BAFICI

Finalist View Point ─ Jade Miner





Hawaii International Film Festival

NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema) Awards Life Stories ─ The Kids





26th Stockholm International Film Festival

Official Selection Life Stories ─ The Kids





Vancouver Asian Film Festival

Official Selection Life Stories ─ The Kids





Tokyo International Film Festival

Finalist Life Stories ─ The Kids





Chicago International Children's Film Festival, CICFF

Official Selection Teacher X ─ Hello! Mr. Mayor

Official Selection Fruity Pie ─ Mr. K’s New House





JAPAN PRIZE

Best Work in Primary Category Teacher X ─ Hello! Mr. Mayor





CINE Golden Eagle Awards for Students and Youth Media

Finalist in Narrative Short Innovation Stories ─ The Free Man





International Children's Film Festival India- The Golden Elephant

Winner in the Little Director Section Kids as Directors ─ My Grandpa is a Diver

Official Selection in Children's World Fruity Pie ─ Rice Ball’s Little Mallets

Official Selection in Children's World Friends or Foes





Eugene International Film Festival

Official Selection The Island of 1000 Violins

Official Selection Fruity Pie ─ Rice Ball’s Little Mallets

Official Selection Fruity Pie ─ Mr. K’s New House





Krakow Film Festival

Silver Dragon Award for the Director of the Best Short Fiction Film Innovation Stories ─ The Free Man





OSCARS

10 LIVE ACTION SHORTS ADVANCE IN 2015 OSCAR RACE Innovation Stories ─ The Free Man





Asian Television Awards

Highly Recommended for Best Original Screenplay Wake Up (Huang, Jian-Ming / Wang, Hui-zhu)

Finalist in Best Single Drama or Telemovie Programme Life Stories ─ The End of Love

Finalist in Best Preschool Programme Fruity Pie ─ Mr. K’s New House

Finalist in Best Lifestyle Programme From Hear to There

Finalist in Best Actor in a Leading Role Wake Up (Huang, Jian-Wei)

Finalist in Best Actress in a Leading Role The Last Waltz (Fang Wen-Lin)