Synopsis





In Taiwan, there was once a voice, connecting the north and south, hiding amongst the common people, bitterly hated by the ruling power that wished him bound and silenced. He was the song of democracy, the people's requiem, the horn of freedom.





For decades, Wu Le-tian narrated the famous story of Taiwan’s very own virtuous thief –Taiwan's Robin Hood – “Liao Tian-Ding”. In the era of martial law, he used fantastic stories as a cover for arousing rebellion, and a guerrilla-style strategy to disrupt the state media. Evildoer under the law, he was a destroyer of the system, a hero that resisted authoritarian power. With an audience of millions, Wu Le-Tian was viewed by the common people as their very own Robin Hood !





Surviving prison, escaping the jaws of death and disappearing without a trace for a decade, rumours have unceasingly circulated about the reappearance of the legendary virtuous thief. Today, in the raging storms of social unrest and rebellion, the legend has indeed quietly reappeared. The hero is alive!





The wildness and eccentricity of such legends, the absurdity of history; take a seat and allow Wu Le-tian to tell you all about it.













Once Upon A Time When Robin Hood Grew Old2016 | Documentary | Taiwan | HD | Color | 59'30"