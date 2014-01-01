News
Taiwan│2016│Documentary│HD│Color│58’46” 
Director: Ke Chin-Yuan 


Synopsis

Ocean is an important observation and record of nearly 20 years of changes in the marine environment. This film continued to focus on actual situations of the marine environment and the way humans exploit marine resources. Ocean tries to provide a comprehensive representation of the various maritime features by documenting the creatures in the ocean, re-thinking people’s interaction with ocean, and alerting the viewers to the ocean crisis.


