7th Taiwan International Children's Festival is to be held from March 31 to April 7th! Under the theme: "Rocking the Cosmos", we included around 100 films this edition, showcasing a great volume of creative films from domestic and from around the world.
Taiwan International Children’s Film Festival (TICFF) was founded in 2004 by PTS (Public Television Service, Taiwan) in order to offer children in Taiwan a chance to see the latest creative works from around the world, exposing them to diverse cultures and broadening their international outlook. Being a biennial film festival, TICFF is the biggest film festival in Taiwan as well as in Asia dedicated to children 12 years old and younger. And so far, it’s the biggest children’s film festival in the region. Every two years, in addition to inviting and showcasing outstanding dramas, animations, documentaries and television programs created by talented filmmakers around the globe, the Festival also includes an international competition with generous prizes to attract the best works for children. Meanwhile, TICFF has established the “Taiwan Award” to encourage filmmakers in Taiwan to create more excellent works for young audience.
Another key section of the Festival is the “Kids as Directors” project, which was founded with the first edition of the festival in 2004. This project gives young people a chance to display their creativity, encouraging them to take the lead and create their own works. With assistance from professionals, juvenile filmmakers attempt to produce different kinds of films. And those films are screened in a special program--“Kids as Directors in Taiwan”—during the Festival.
PTS has striven since its founding in 1998 to serve the people in Taiwan with the finest television programs for viewers of all ages. And by hosting TICFF, PTS hopes to give children in Taiwan a chance to view the world from diverse perspectives. For more information about TICFF, visit our official website or follow us on facebook!
Blogger Comment
Facebook Comment