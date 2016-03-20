Using PeoPo as a case study, this feature article explores how the transition of public service broadcasters (PSB) to public service media (PSM) can offer an alternative way of reporting news through the use of inclusive and participatory communication.
From PSB to PSM
A key objective for any PSB is to provide impartial and accurate information for diverse audiences. In densely populated areas vulnerable to natural disasters, such as Taiwan, the ability of PSBs to reach the entire population with critical, sometimes lifesaving, facts is essential.
As audiences continue to fragment with increasing access to a greater number of broadcast and multi-media platforms and networks, there is a need for PSBs to transition from traditional broadcast platforms to a multiplatform approach in order to maintain a high share of a national audience.
This argument for transition is well known. Yet the participatory and interactive benefit of the Internet (or Web 2.0) to an audience can also help to transform the way PSBs report news, particularly in the aftermath of a natural disaster. In regions vulnerable to earthquakes and typhoons such as Japan and Taiwan, the failure of a PSB to provide accurate, relevant and well sourced information to a population can impact its reputation and potentially spark long term mistrust.
