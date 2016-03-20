







Using PeoPo as a case study, this feature article explores how the transition of public service broadcasters (PSB) to public service media (PSM) can offer an alternative way of reporting news through the use of inclusive and participatory communication.

From PSB to PSM

A key objective for any PSB is to provide impartial and accurate information for diverse audiences. In densely populated areas vulnerable to natural disasters, such as Taiwan, the ability of PSBs to reach the entire population with critical, sometimes lifesaving, facts is essential.

with increasing access to a greater number of broadcast and multi-media platforms and networks, there is a need for PSBs to transition from traditional broadcast platforms to a multiplatform approach in order to maintain a high share of a national audience.