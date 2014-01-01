Coin Boy

2016 | Narrative Short | 24’05” | Taiwan | HDCAM | NTSC | Color | English Subtitles

Directed by LI Chuan-Yang

2016, 5th Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival, INDIA









Synopsis

Tai is a fourth grade student whose family owns a claw machine business. He often travels with his father to help with the replenishment and collecting coins from the claw machines. Today is the day to pay for the school camping fees. Tai brings exact coins to school to pay for it. But his teacher asks him to change coins into bills before he pays. Tai is very upset but doesn’t want to tell his father about what happened at school. After school, when they start to work together again, Tai is lurking to find a chance to change those coins into bills by himself...















