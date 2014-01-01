The Cat in the Closet
2016 | Narrative Feature| 81’35” | Taiwan | HDCAM | NTSC | Color | English Subtitles
Synopsis
The Fan family was already not very versed at expressing love. After loss of their son Wei, they became more emotionally trapped. Soon, Lei-Ya, the mother, started to lavishly devote her time on feeding street cats. Qing, the daughter, moved out and rarely went home anymore. Yan-Ming the father pretended that nothing really happened, and treated everyone around him as nicely. Eight years on, the three members of this family, each bearing disappointment and anxiety, gathered up in their old place. The otherwise happy reunion escalated, and they must finally face the old sorrow and pain.
