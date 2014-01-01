(From the left: PTS VP Lin Leh-Chyun, Actress Wen Chen-Ling, Director Tsao Jui Yuan)

Public Television Service (PTS) has won the Terrestrial Channel Of The Year award and high recommended as Terrestrial Broadcaster Of The Year at the 21st Asian TV Awards.PTS received the double accolade on 2 Dec after winning 5 awards in creative and performance categories at a ceremony in Singapore. This is the first time Taiwan terrestrial channel won this award. Commenting on the win, PTS Vice President Lin Leh-chyun said: "It's a great honor for PTS Taiwan to be awarded as Terrestrial Channel of the Year. This award is for all our production teams: it is their creativity that enriches the content of our programs. And also thanks for the long-term support form Taiwan public. With this recognition, we will do even better in the future".PTS flagship drama series ""(一把青) picked up 5 awards, including Best Direction (Tsao Jui-Yuan), Best Original Screenplay (Huang Shih-Min), Best Theme Song (Chen Xiao-Xia), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Tien Hsin), and Best Actress in a Leading Role (Cheryl Yang).Launched in 1996, Asian Television Awards is the Asian TV industry’s most significant and celebrated event, recognising excellence in programming, production and performance.Reports from Variety:Reports from Taiwan Focus:http://focustaiwan.tw/news/aeas/201612030008.aspx