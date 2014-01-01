The Last Verse

201 7 | Dramatic Feature | 101 min | Taiwan | DCP | NTSC | Color | English Subtitles





Synopsis

The millennium summer was the best days in Ren-jie’s life. He met Xiao-ping, walked hand in hand with her through their youth and wrote the opening sentence of his life poem. But a visit by his father in the military changed his life forever. He fell into the uneasy atmosphere of 2006. When he was discharged from the air force, the cruel reality wore away their romantic love. Ren-jie had to leave Xiao-ping. They fell in love under the sun and out of it at sunset. The days tortured them and blurred their clear eyes. When they finally got back together, would they recite again the poem on how beautiful life is?



