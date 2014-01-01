First HBO Asia-PTS co-production Mandarin hit drama series ‘The Teenage Psychic’ won the 52nd Golden Bell Awards for Best Mini-Series as well as Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Mini-Series. The ceremony was held on the evening of September 30 in Taipei and attended by many prominent Taiwanese talents and creatives in TV industry. In her remarks at the celebration party after the ceremony, the PTS Chairperson Ms. Tchen Yu-Chiou thanked all the cast and crew of the series for pulling off the wonderful program.









As HBO’s first Mandarin Original Series, The Teenage Psychic received 6 nominations for this award, including Best Mini-Series, Best Director for a Mini-Series, Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series (Kuo Shu Yau), Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Mini-Series (Nana Lee), Best New Actor/Actress in A Mini-Series (Kent Tsai), Best Screenplay for a Mini-Series (Chen Ho-yu, Lin Meng-Huan, Liao Tzen-Kai, Li Ting-Yu).





Yau Yau, the leading actress of the series, remarked that she had been fortunate enough to be nominated at this award, and she said that it wouldn’t be possible without the efforts made by the whole crew. Nana Lee, winner of the best supporting actress, said that the congratulatory words sent by her daughter that night was the best moment for her in winning the item.





The 6-episode drama became a hit in Taiwan as well as in many south-eastern Asian countries when it was run on TV early this year. In Taiwan, the final episode achieved an average raging of 4.4 points, which is the highest rated drama on PTS since the launch of the station in 1998 and was the number one program nationwide on the day of the episode.





The hit of the series also made the second season possible. Chen Ho-Yu, the director of the series, noted that The Teenage Psychic will return for the new season only when it is fully ready.



