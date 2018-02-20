The Asian commissioning alliance,is now accepting entries for its annual funding scheme The Asian Pitch 2018.Launched in 2007,evolved as a result of a common vision between three Asian public broadcasters to fund and support original documentaries produced by independent directors and filmmakers who live and work in Asia.The collaboration between NHK in Japan, KBS in Korea and PTS in Taiwan seeks to discover new and hidden talent in the region and uncover compelling local human-interest stories told by local people that will attract global attention.Selection is based on original Asian or unusual treatments of existing human-interest stories, original programs that depict Asia’s societal transition and human interest stories that will excite not only Asian public broadcasters but the international community as well. The deadline for submissions is 1st June 2018 with the shortlisted entrants presenting to a panel of producers from NHK KBS and PTS in July 2018. Winning entries will be commissioned by the broadcasters who will retain the rights and Looking Glass International (LGI) the Australian based distribution company specializing in factual programming will be responsible for the international distribution of the winning documentaries and the TAP catalogue.The online submission portal is:2017 winning projects include(Pakistan) directed by Ziad Zafar,(Taiwan) directed by Kuang-chong YU and(India) directed by Mandakini Gahlot.