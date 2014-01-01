PTS Taiwan signed memorandum with KBS Korea. KBS representatives are KBS President & CEO Sungdong Yang (the third from left) and International Department Manager Youngsam Kim (the second from left). PTS representatives are PTS Taiwan President Wen-Chieh Tsao (the third from right) and Manager of International Department Jessie Shih (the second from right)

The annual conference of the Public Broadcasters International (PBI) organized by KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) took place in Seoul, Korea from October 23th -25th, 2018. The international forum, PBI gathered public service media executives across the globe to share experiences and ideas about how to deal with challenges in rapidly evolving media environment by developing strategic plan and vision. President of Public Television Service (PTS) in Taiwan, Wen-Chieh Tsao was invited to share PTS methodological approaches and content strategies in digital era. In addition, PTS has signed the memorandum with KBS on Oct 23rd to strengthen the Taiwan-Korea media exchange and future cooperation.





PTS and KBS both welcome and support the enhancement of exchange and dialogue between two sides. The content of the memorandum contains the mutual collaboration of news, programs, production technology and skills. PTS aims to provide value-added quality programming services covering a wide range of categories to present the diversity and creativity in Taiwan, which includes flagship dramas, documentaries, PTS Life/Innovative Stories, child programs, etc. On the other hand, The Korean Broadcasting System is the key public service broadcaster in Korea. The award-winning drama, Descendants of the Sun, which became a hit in 2016 was also one of KBS successful original shows. The memorandum signed based on the mutual respect expects to leverage the content resources and create the multiple forms of cooperation.





The annual conference of the Public Broadcasters International (PBI) lasts for totally 3 days, which contains 5 keynote speech sessions. The opening of the event was also live streamed in full HD­­. The conference approximately attracted hundreds of public media executives from around 40-50 countries, which included NHK from Japan, BBC from United Kingdom, and CBC from Canada. Wen-Chieh Tsao, President of Public Television Service (PTS) said, “We wish to showcase Taiwanese creativity and innovation in media production to the world through the platform of PBI. Also, it is a valuable opportunity to create stronger relationship with international public service broadcasters, import the experience, and foster the media industry development in Taiwan.”



