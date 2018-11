PTS and KBS both welcome and support the enhancement of exchange and dialogue between two sides. The content of the memorandum contains the mutual collaboration of news, programs, production technology and skills. PTS aims to provide value-added quality programming services covering a wide range of categories to present the diversity and creativity in Taiwan, which includes flagship dramas, documentaries, PTS Life/Innovative Stories, child programs, etc. On the other hand, The Korean Broadcasting System is the key public service broadcaster in Korea. The award-winning drama,, which became a hit in 2016 was also one of KBS successful original shows. The memorandum signed based on the mutual respect expects to leverage the content resources and create the multiple forms of cooperation.