2018 The Asian Pitch (12th Batch) Panel in Seoul , Korea

The Asian commissioning alliance,

The Asian Pitch (TAP)

is once again accepting entries for its renowned annual funding scheme

The Asian Pitch 2019.





Launched in 2006, TAP evolved as a result of a common vision between

Asian public broadcasters to fund and support original HD documentaries produced by independent directors and filmmakers who live and work in Asia.





With fascinating untold stories and great talents waiting to be discovered in Asia

, t

he collaboration between NHK in Japan, KBS in Korea and PTS in Taiwan seek to discover new and hidden talent in the region and uncover compelling local human-interest stories told by local people that will attract global attention.





Selection is based on original Asian or unusual treatments of existing

human-interest stories, original programs that depict Asia’s societal transition and human-interest stories that will excite not only Asian public broadcasters but the international community as well. The deadline for submissions is 30th April 2019 with the shortlisted entrants presenting to a panel of producers from NHK KBS and PTS in July 2019. Winning entries will be commissioned by the broadcasters who will retain the rights and L

ooking Glass International (LGI) the Australian based distribution company specializing in factual programming will be responsible for the international distribution of the winning documentaries and the TAP catalogue.





The online submission portal is

- deadline 30th April 2019 .





Winners of The Asian Pitch for 2018 included Singing in the Wilderness

(China)

directed by

Ms. Dong-Nan Chen, The Last of the Ring Ladies

(Malaysia)

directed by Nova Goh and Paradise Garden (China) directed by Zhi-qi Pan.





After hiding in the mountains for a century a Miao Farmers Chorus is

discovered and soon becomes a national sensation.

is an intimate story of two young Miaos and how their lives change when they step into the real world of China.





The Last of the Ring Ladies (Malaysia) follows Peluk Anak Apeh the last of the famed Bidayuh Ring Ladies and famous local fashion designer Leng Lagenda as they embark on an astonishing journey of personal discovery to preserve the Ring Lady Heritage and introduce this unique culture through fashion to a modern world.





Paradise Garden tells the story of Ms. Hu who lives in Shi Ba Ti. She has built a flower garden with a pile of garbage and behind it, she runs a budget inn. She hopes to redeem herself and her son who suffers from depression, but this isn’t just a story of love and redemption between mother and son. It also deals with homosexuality, religion, poor people, demolition of urban villages and other social issues which are closely related to the lives of ordinary people in rapidly developing China.













