3 Days 2 Nights

2018 | Dramatic Feature| 90 min | Taiwan | DCP | NTSC | Color | English Subtitles

Directed by LIN, HAO PU

Taipei Film Awards Best Screenwriter Award

Synopsis

After receiving the honey apples sent from her mom, Xiaoyue calculated the dates that her mother had been working away from home. Her lullaby was sounding all the time. Xiaoyue, just entering her puberty, was from a new immigrant family from Vietnam, a minority group. She was laughed at and bullied by her schoolfellows because of her old father who made a living as a scavenger.

Ms Chen, who is ready for her retirement, was in a dilemma between school and family. The after-school tutorial class in the community was the last place for her to care for her students. Her class was just as the last straw for Xiaoyue and her friend Biyan, who were living on the edge.

The rebellious Biyan always stood out for Xiaoyue. She planned a three-day journey to see Xiaoyue’s mother as their after-graduation trip.









