A Trip with Mom

2019 | Family | 27 min | Taiwan | DCP | NTSC | Color | English Subtitles

Directed by Sophie SHUI

2019 Taipei Film Awards Best Actress Award

2019 Social Justice Film Festival Shorlisted- The Best Fiction Shorts

2019 Women's Film Festival Taiwan Competition Award Shortlisted

2019 Longyan Grand View Video Art Creation Award Best Drama Film Award

Synopsis

In order to take care of his old mother (played by Liou, Yiin-Shang), who has lost her intelligence and is disabled, Xia Changming (played by Yi-Wen CHEN) remains unemployed at home.

A family of four, who have been relying on the wife Xiaoling (played by CHIN, TZU-YEN), who is an insurance salesperson, for many years.

Under the multiple pressures of the complaints from her wife, economic loading, long-term care, and physical and mental bundling, Changming is always depressed and feels hopeless and helpless.