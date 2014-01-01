A Trip with Mom
Directed by Sophie SHUI
2019 Taipei Film Awards Best Actress Award
2019 Social Justice Film Festival Shorlisted- The Best Fiction Shorts
2019 Women's Film Festival Taiwan Competition Award Shortlisted
2019 Longyan Grand View Video Art Creation Award Best Drama Film Award
Synopsis
In order to take care of his old mother (played by Liou, Yiin-Shang), who has lost her intelligence and is disabled, Xia Changming (played by Yi-Wen CHEN) remains unemployed at home.
A family of four, who have been relying on the wife Xiaoling (played by CHIN, TZU-YEN), who is an insurance salesperson, for many years.
Under the multiple pressures of the complaints from her wife, economic loading, long-term care, and physical and mental bundling, Changming is always depressed and feels hopeless and helpless.
Finally, when the police brought the mother back, and his wife took his son away, after receiving a call, Changming marked the late summer with a red pen. He decided to take his mother to travel...
