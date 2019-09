Emergency Medical Technician Kou drove and hit a woman on his way home. After confirming she was not in immediate danger, he hit and run, pretended nothing happened, and came back to the emergency center he worked. He fooled his team by reporting a call was received and a woman was hit by the local. After the team arrived and gave every treatment they could to save her. She was still in coma, and the hospital decided to stop resuscitate in 30 minutes.