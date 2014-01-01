The World Between Us

2019 | Mini Series 10 Episodes | 52 min | Taiwan | Color | English Subtitles

PTS Taiwan in association with HBO ASIA & CATCHPLAY Directed by Chun Yang Lin 2019 Seoul International Drama Awards Nomination-Mini Series





Synopsis

The World Between Us" is a 10-part, hour-long series that follows the aftermath of a mass shooting where the fates of all parties involved - the killer, the victims, the victims' families, the media and the defense teams are intertwined

The son of Song Qiao'an, the editorial director of Pin Wei News, was the victim of the undiscriminating murder by killer, Li Xiaoming two years ago. Liu Zhaoguo, the husband of Song, is the founder of the Internet Herald. Going through the difficulties, the couple are filing for a divorce after the death of their son.

However, the 11 year old daughter's behavior is getting out of order day by day. For the sake of their daughter, the two now force themselves to re-examine their wounds.

Li Xiaoming’s defense attorney, Wang She, is still hoping to understand his criminal motive after Li Xiaoming’s death sentence. His determination then becomes the link between everyone’s fate…



