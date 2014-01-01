News
Loading...
/ / Where the Sun Don’t Shine

Where the Sun Don’t Shine


Where the Sun Don’t Shine
2018 | Dramatic Feature| 90 min | Taiwan | DCP | NTSC | Color | English Subtitles
Directed by SU, I-Hsuan
53th Golden Bell Awards Best Actor Award
2019 INPUT (International Public Television Conference) Selection Fiction


Synopsis
Dong has been released from jail. He killed someone imprudently years ago. When he locked up at jail, he had a little daughter, who was just 3 years old and a young wife, Lan. However, after 12 years in jail, everything has changed. Lan chose to be a betel nut beauty, and secretly had an affair with Bung. On the other hand, Dong’s daughter Ting, has grown into a difficult teenager. Due to Dong’s criminal history, Ting was bullied at school. In order to protect herself, Ting never mentions about her father. 
Dong tries to get his normal life back, but he cannot find a regular job to support his life and family. Now, He isn’t sure whether being released from prison is a rebirth or entering another jail? 



Share on Google Plus

About Public Television Service Foundation

This is a short description in the author block about the author. You edit it by entering text in the "Biographical Info" field in the user admin panel.
    Blogger Comment
    Facebook Comment