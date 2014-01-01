The 2020 Taiwan’s International Children’s Film Festival (TICFF) has announced its list of award winners on June 29th. The Best Dramatic Feature is awarded to Romy’s Salon, a heart-felt film portraying the bond between a little girl and her hairdresser grandmother who is struggling with the early stages of Alzheimer’s. Imaginafriend is the winner of Best Dramatic Short, combining live-action and animation, the film is fun and heartwarming. Dealing with the issue of death and love between generations, The Kite has won Best Animated Short. Best Animated Feature goes to Louis & Luca—Mission to the Moon, a humorous story depicting human ambition to conquer the moon. Telling the story of World War II from children’s perspective, Kids of Courage—Anton is awarded Best TV/Web Program. For the award that intends to encourage local film productions, Tail End of the Year is presented with Best Taiwan Award. The nostalgic short illustrates traditional Chinese New Year and is also the winner of Special Jury Prize in 2018 Kaohsiung International Short Film Competition.





Director of PTS International Department, also the curator of the TICFF, Guo Wan-Ling, indicates that 748 film productions from across 82 countries are competing over six categories of prizes this year. The jurors shortlisted 28 entries and proceeded the works to final online voting. Comparing to previous productions, the jurors consider the submissions this year deeper and contain stronger cultural features. The films have the ambition to deal with taboos and weighty social issues, depicting courage and free minds of those young protagonists when facing difficulties and restraints. The submissions this year also reflect children’s gaining capability of comprehending contents with heavier and more complicated issues.





The Complete List of 2020 TICFF Winners is as follows:





l Best Dramatic Feature: Romy's Salon | The Netherlands

l Best Dramatic Short: Imaginafriend | France

l Best Animated Short: The Kite | Czech Republic, Poland, Slovak

l Best Animated Feature: Louis & Luca - Mission to the Moon | Norway

l Best TV/Web Program: Kids of Courage – Anton | Germany

l Best Taiwan Award: Tail End of the Year | Taiwan



The 2020 TICFF Jury members:





l Takako HAYASHI: Director; Deputy Secretary General, JAPAN PRIZE

l David KLEEMAN: Senior Vice President, Global Trends for Dubit; A strategist, analyst, author, speaker and connector based in Leeds, England.

l Chih-Tsai CHEN: Chairman, Taiwanese Society of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; supervisor, Music Therapy Association of Taiwan; director, Taiwan Art Therapy Association

l Wei-Hsin HUANG: Professor and Director of the Theater Arts Department, Chinese Culture University

l I-Hsuan SU: Director; Winner of the Golden Bell Award for Best Television Film, Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film, Best Newcomer in a Miniseries or Television Film

l Ken-Yu, HUANG: Senior festival organizer, producer and filmmaker.

l Pin, LENG: Secretary General, Fubon Cultural & Educational Foundation

l Yen-Jung CHANG

Animator; Art Director

Assistant Professor, Department of Graphic Arts and Communications, National Taiwan Normal University

l Su-Chen HUNG

Animation Director

Winner of China International Cartoon & Animation Festival, Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival /Special Jury Award, Golden Bell Awards /Best Animation Program

l Ryan CHENG

Film Critic

Lecturer, Shou University and Tung Hai University

l Je-Yi AN

Art Director; Assistant Director; Screenwriter; Director; Producer

Winner of Golden Bell Awards /Best Television Series

l Yae-Wei WANG

Television Director; Documentary Director; Producer

Assistant Professor, Department of Radio and Television, National Chengchi University

l Yun An CHEN (Ann)

Host; script writer; producer for children’s TV programs

Founder and Artistic Director, Shiny Shoes Children’s Theater

Director, Healthy Grow Foundation

l Yuan LI

Principal, Taipei Media School