# The Magician on the Skywalk is now available in your country! 🎉

# Limited time special!

# Call out all your friends!





PTS has received many requests from overseas, wishing to watch The Magician on the Skywalk.

Now it is globally available for a limited time on our streaming media, PTS+. Seize the chance!

Now available on PTS+(click me)

★How to watch? And things to keep in mind★

1. Available on 4/1/2021-4/30/2021

2. Please register membership on PTS+ (Free of charge; Not monthly subscription)

3. NTD130 for the whole series of 10 episodes (available for UHD)

4. To register as a member on PTS+, you need to fill in your mobile phone number. If you don’t have a Taiwanese mobile phone number, please fill in generic code: 0910000000

5. Only overseas credit card issued by VISA and Mastercard are accepted

6. This is an overseas transaction, and related expenses such as overseas transaction fees and exchange rate differences may be incurred, all of which must be borne by the cardholder

7. Please use a desktop or mobile browser to buy and watch; Please turn off the ad blocking software when watching





Follow us on social media🌏

Facebook(click me)

Instagram(click me)

Twitter(click me)













#天橋上的魔術師 全球都看得到！！

#期間限定

#快TAG你國外的親友

《天橋上的魔術師》播映以來，公視收到許多海外朋友的訊息，許願希望也能看到！

現在只要透過「公視+」串流影音，就可以收看囉！期間限定，海外觀眾敬請把握！

《天橋上的魔術師》全球熱映傳送門：https://lihi1.com/Id8fq/wld

★全球收看方式與注意事項★

1.方案銷售期間：2021/4/1-2021/4/30

2.請先註冊為「公視+」會員(免費加入、非月費制)

3.付費新台幣130元，即可收看全系列共十集(提供4K畫質)

4.註冊「公視+」會員需填寫手機號碼，若您無台灣手機號碼，請填入手機通用代號：0910000000

5.境外信用卡僅接受VISA、Mastercard所發行之信用卡

6.本交易為海外交易，可能產生海外交易手續費與匯差等相關費用，皆須由刷卡人自行負擔

7.請使用桌機或手機瀏覽器購買及觀看，收看時請關閉廣告阻擋軟體





























