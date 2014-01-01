



2020 Award-Winning PTS Programs





New York Festival TV & Film Awards Nomination: No KIDding: My Little World Winner: The Long Goodbye



Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival

Nomination: Lucky Draw





Flicker's Rhode Island International Film Festival

Winner: Lucky Draw Nomination: Guess Who: Life Under Lockdown



Slamdance Film Festival

Nomination: There





Seoul International Women's Film Festival

Nomination: There





Busan International Short Film Festival

Selection: There





Singapore Chinese Film Festival

Selection: There





Cinequest Film & VR Festival

Selection: The Long Goodbye





Seattle International Film Festival

Selection: Viatical Settlement





Prix Jeunesse International

Nomination: Youth News@PTS: Same Difference

UNICEF Special Prize Winner: No KIDding: My Little World





San Diego International Kids' Film Festival

Nomination:

No KIDding: my little world

Go Go Mask Girl

Mobile Folktales

Monster in the Underground Pipeline

The Lost Adventure in a Claw Machine

Miracle Journey of Xi-Liang-Liang





Festival Biennial of Animation Bratislava (BAB)

Selection: Who Is It: T he Troublemaker in Carrot Field





Children's Film Festival Seattle

Selection:

Who Is It: T he Troublemaker in Carrot Field

The Lost Adventure in a Claw Machine





Japan Prize

Nomination: NO KIDding: My Never-ending Railway Dream





Providence Children's Film Festival (PCFF)

Selection:

Go Go Mask Girl

Baba

Monster in the Underground Pipeline

The Lost Adventure in a Claw Machine





MICE Film Festival

Selection:

Go Go Mask Girl

Baba

Internet Celebrity: Behind the Scenes





San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

Selection: Mobile Folktales









































About Public Television Service Foundation Founded in 1998, Public Television Service (PTS) is the leading public service broadcaster in Taiwan. Operated as an independent public organization, PTS aims to provide value-added quality programming services covering a wide range of categories to present the diversity and creativity in Taiwan without the intervention of commercial and political power.