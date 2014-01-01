News
Loading...
/ / 2020 Award-Winning PTS Programs

2020 Award-Winning PTS Programs

 

                                                                                                                                               There(2020)



2020 Award-Winning PTS Programs


New York Festival TV & Film Awards
Nomination:
No KIDding: My Little World
Winner:
The Long Goodbye

Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival
Nomination: Lucky Draw

Flicker's Rhode Island International Film Festival
Winner: Lucky Draw
NominationGuess Who: Life Under Lockdown

Slamdance Film Festival
Nomination: There

Seoul International Women's Film Festival
Nomination: There

Busan International Short Film Festival
Selection: There

Singapore Chinese Film Festival
Selection: There

Cinequest Film & VR Festival
Selection: The Long Goodbye

Seattle International Film Festival
Selection: Viatical Settlement

Prix Jeunesse International
Nomination: Youth News@PTS: Same Difference
UNICEF Special Prize Winner: No KIDding: My Little World

San Diego International Kids' Film Festival
Nomination: 
No KIDding: my little world
Go Go Mask Girl
Mobile Folktales
Monster in the Underground Pipeline
The Lost Adventure in a Claw Machine
Miracle Journey of Xi-Liang-Liang

Festival Biennial of Animation Bratislava (BAB)
Selection: Who Is It: The Troublemaker in Carrot Field

Children's Film Festival Seattle
Selection: 
Who Is It: The Troublemaker in Carrot Field
The Lost Adventure in a Claw Machine

Japan Prize
Nomination: NO KIDding: My Never-ending Railway Dream

Providence Children's Film Festival (PCFF)
Selection: 
Go Go Mask Girl
Baba
Monster in the Underground Pipeline
The Lost Adventure in a Claw Machine

MICE Film Festival
Selection: 
Go Go Mask Girl
Baba
Internet Celebrity: Behind the Scenes

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival
Selection: Mobile Folktales










Share on Google Plus

About Public Television Service Foundation

Founded in 1998, Public Television Service (PTS) is the leading public service broadcaster in Taiwan. Operated as an independent public organization, PTS aims to provide value-added quality programming services covering a wide range of categories to present the diversity and creativity in Taiwan without the intervention of commercial and political power.
    Blogger Comment
    Facebook Comment