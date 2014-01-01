2020 Award-Winning PTS Programs
New York Festival TV & Film Awards
Nomination:
No KIDding: My Little World
Winner:
The Long Goodbye
Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival
Nomination: Lucky Draw
Flicker's Rhode Island International Film Festival
Winner: Lucky Draw
Nomination: Guess Who: Life Under Lockdown
Slamdance Film Festival
Nomination: There
Seoul International Women's Film Festival
Nomination: There
Busan International Short Film Festival
Selection: There
Singapore Chinese Film Festival
Selection: There
Cinequest Film & VR Festival
Selection: The Long Goodbye
Seattle International Film Festival
Selection: Viatical Settlement
Prix Jeunesse International
Nomination: Youth News@PTS: Same Difference
UNICEF Special Prize Winner: No KIDding: My Little World
San Diego International Kids' Film Festival
Nomination:
No KIDding: my little world
Go Go Mask Girl
Mobile Folktales
Monster in the Underground Pipeline
The Lost Adventure in a Claw Machine
Miracle Journey of Xi-Liang-Liang
Festival Biennial of Animation Bratislava (BAB)
Selection: Who Is It: The Troublemaker in Carrot Field
Children's Film Festival Seattle
Selection:
Who Is It: The Troublemaker in Carrot Field
The Lost Adventure in a Claw Machine
Japan Prize
Nomination: NO KIDding: My Never-ending Railway Dream
Providence Children's Film Festival (PCFF)
Selection:
Go Go Mask Girl
Baba
Monster in the Underground Pipeline
The Lost Adventure in a Claw Machine
MICE Film Festival
Selection:
Go Go Mask Girl
Baba
Internet Celebrity: Behind the Scenes
San Luis Obispo International Film Festival
Selection: Mobile Folktales
