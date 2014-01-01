News
2021 | Documentary | 78 min | Taiwan  | Color | English Subtitles
Directed by Chuan Yang Li



Synopsis
A young director who shoots a documentary about young people returning to their hometown is feeling the intensity of life as a young man starting a family when he realizes that he too is about to become a father. It turns out that his girlfriend, whom he has been dating and has been his producer for years, is pregnant with a baby. Facing the challenges of marriage, childbirth, and debt, the director decides to turn the camera to himself and, for two years, records the joy of welcoming a new baby and the sadness of his father’s passing away. To everything, there is a season and a time for every purpose under heaven. This is a memorandum of growing up for his daughter, You-shi.

