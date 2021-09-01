Celebrating the 10th edition, TICFF aspires to broaden the journey by reaching out to the public through extended showcases and streaming service. The Festival is now inviting global filmmakers and production houses to participate in this grand event, with your talent and your stories.

TICFF was initiated by Public Television Service (PTS Taiwan) in 2004. Held biennially, it is the first and largest film and television festival in Asia dedicated entirely to children aged 12 and under, displays quality children’s programming from around the world.

With the 10th TICFF scheduled to take in March 2022, the Festival is now open for submission, offering cash prizes up to 25,000 USD in total. In 2020, over 900 entries from 80 countries were submitted to TICFF.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerates changes in many aspects of our lives. In 2020, TICFF went virtual amidst the pandemic outbreak. From cinema to online streaming, the Festival stays truthful to its core values, continually opening up dialogue in life and death, self-identity and children’s safety. Join us now to engage in this conversation with our next generation!

Taiwan International Children’s Film Festival websites:

http://www.ticff.org.tw

https://filmfreeway.com/TICFF



