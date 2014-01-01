Two kinds of transmedia presentation are used in the program: a 360 degrees virtual reality video and a virtual reality game.

The video enables the users to be placed in the environment of the program, such as the fishing village and the exciting fishing scene, and allows them to see every detail from every angle. For example, a sea cow is swimming with you or waves are surging towards you. Besides, there are subtitles, icons and special effects in the virtual space to serve as hints for the audience.In a virtual reality game, the users can get points with different fishing methods. In this way, the dying fishing methods can be preserved to a certain extent and become friendly and interesting to us. A door in the game is connected to a real wooden door with sensors. When you reach out your hand to push the wooden door open, you’ll enter the virtual reality space that we’ve created. We have promoted the game offline in two cities with the help of Science Education Center and Museum of Marine Biology, and over 15,000 people have experienced it personally.



