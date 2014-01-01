San and Jerry used to be the best friends next to their family. They’ve established a fashion brand called “Plateau”, the Plateau Studio. It feels as if they’re planning to climb an unknown mountain together but they have different opinions on the climbing route. Jerry fell once, and he knows that if he falls again, he’ll lose 1.5 million NTDs. San is afraid that she is moving towards a dangerous situation beyond her expectations. They stop at the crossroads. As far as their relationship, feelings, creation, ideals, and reality are concerned, they’re both tired. If they had a pair of strong arms, they might not have to work so hard. But facing the plateau rising from a basin, their arms are so thin that they can’t do anything but grasp the load which they’re able to bear and keep climbing.