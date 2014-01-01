News
Loading...
/ / See You at the Market!

See You at the Market!

 

See You at the Market!

2020 | Lifestyle 2 Seasons 16 Episodes | 49 min | Taiwan | Color | English Subtitles

Directed by Lai Li-Mei, Anita Ho


Synopsis
S1 Ep1: Hualien, in the eastern part of Taiwan, is located between mountains and the ocean. It immerses itself in nature and is the main region for aborigines, most of whom are Amis. Chung Ching Market is the biggest traditional market in eastern Taiwan; moreover, it has an aboriginal district with specialties of homegrown vegetables and traditional ingredients from Amis. Sociologist Li Ming-Tsung is going to visit Chung Ching Market, experience Amis culture through their diet and appreciate strong female leadership in the market.

📣  Find us on Facebook(click!)
💻  Watch full episodes on Youtube(click!)
📺  Official Website(click to watch season 2 !) 









Share on Google Plus

About Public Television Service Foundation

Founded in 1998, Public Television Service (PTS) is the leading public service broadcaster in Taiwan. Operated as an independent public organization, PTS aims to provide value-added quality programming services covering a wide range of categories to present the diversity and creativity in Taiwan without the intervention of commercial and political power.
    Blogger Comment
    Facebook Comment