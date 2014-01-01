Directed by Lai Li-Mei, Anita Ho









Synopsis

S1 Ep1: Hualien, in the eastern part of Taiwan, is located between mountains and the ocean. It immerses itself in nature and is the main region for aborigines, most of whom are Amis. Chung Ching Market is the biggest traditional market in eastern Taiwan; moreover, it has an aboriginal district with specialties of homegrown vegetables and traditional ingredients from Amis. Sociologist Li Ming-Tsung is going to visit Chung Ching Market, experience Amis culture through their diet and appreciate strong female leadership in the market.





