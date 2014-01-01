The four firefighters take risks to save lives together in various tasks, and they also have to face their own life issues.

Chih-Yuan CHANG always fights to rescue the people in need, but after several failed missions, is faced with his own internal trauma.

Tzu-Ling HSU, the only female firefighter in the department, not only has to face sexist discrimination but also her hysterical mother.

Yi-Yang LIN has an upright personality, which often gets him in a hot situation with civilians and politicians. But it is also his simplicity and frankness that can maintain the solid friendship of the team.

Han-Cheng CHIU loves his family and his job as well, but he often faces a dilemma between his family and work.

However, a sudden fierce fire blew the horn of death and drastically changed the four's fate.