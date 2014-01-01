Chou,Shih-Ching is a senior radio broadcaster. On another side of her, she is a daughter who takes care of her aged mom who suffered from Alzheimer's disease for years. Shi-Ching feels suffered and suffocated along with her mom’s progressively worsen the disease. However, recently she easily forgets things and fails to recall what has happened. She feels she is no longer herself anymore. As her daily life sliding into chaos, her husband Liu, Kuang-Hsuan, who has disappeared for ages, and her aggressive daughter suddenly come home, adding various and unpredictable factors into her life.