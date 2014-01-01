The Mindful Architects

2021 | Documentary | 83 min | Taiwan | Color | English Subtitles



Directed by Hsin Chih Hsieh





Synopsis

The Mindful Architects is a Taiwan architecture documentary. Through spontaneous introspection, four architects consciously oppose the so-called modern life of globalization and capitalization. They sought to reconnect local elements, explored characters belonging to the land of Formosa exclusively, and led us back to the arms of nature. They even used their architectural works to steer us into reconsidering: Who we are? What to value? Whether any new juncture in life and aspect is worthy of trying?





