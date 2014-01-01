2021 | Documentary | 83 min | Taiwan | Color | English Subtitles
Directed by Hsin Chih Hsieh
Synopsis
The Mindful Architects is a Taiwan architecture documentary. Through spontaneous introspection, four architects consciously oppose the so-called modern life of globalization and capitalization. They sought to reconnect local elements, explored characters belonging to the land of Formosa exclusively, and led us back to the arms of nature. They even used their architectural works to steer us into reconsidering: Who we are? What to value? Whether any new juncture in life and aspect is worthy of trying?
Founded in 1998, Public Television Service (PTS) is the leading public service broadcaster in Taiwan. Operated as an independent public organization, PTS aims to provide value-added quality programming services covering a wide range of categories to present the diversity and creativity in Taiwan without the intervention of commercial and political power.
