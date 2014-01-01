News
The Transfer Students

2021 | Student Short | 26 min | Taiwan  | Color | English Subtitles
Directed by Tzu Hao Wang



Synopsis
A-Chih dreams of having a new bicycle. A chance encounter leads him to become friends with transfer student I-Chen, who rides a new bicycle. The two become close, and A-Chih takes I-Chen out often to play. Once, I-Chen’s bicycle was stolen by a group of junior high school students because of A-Chih’s negligence, but the two manage to outwit the students. After successfully regaining the bicycle, A-Chih thought everything would go back to normal, but he wasn’t expecting to have to confront I-Chen’s subsequent departure, leaving behind a bicycle filled with memories and traces of affection.

