There
2020 | Student Short | 28 min | Taiwan | Color | English Subtitles
Directed by Yu Fen Wu
The old grandpa had passed away. The Indonesian caregiver, Shally helped to hold the funeral with grandma and uncle. Yet, none of the children came home, Shally then was forced on behalf of one of the family members...
Synopsis
The old grandpa had passed away. The Indonesian caregiver, Shally helped to hold the funeral with grandma and uncle. Yet, none of the children came home, Shally then was forced on behalf of one of the family members...
