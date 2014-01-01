News
2019 | Feature | 86 min | Taiwan  | Color | English Subtitles
Directed by Chun Hao Chan


Synopsis
Insurer Ah-bin lived to his forties and never thought that he could be a saint. Just by stamping on policies and he can change people’s lives. Everything starts from the loan shark, Mr. Hsi who saw the potential business from Ah-bin. As long as Mr. Hsi pays the premium, Ah-bin takes care of the insurance claims, and the insured “exchange some of their owns,” everyone is beneficial. What’s better than a deal like this?

