In the episode, the police officer, Lin Zhi-cheng, got a call saying someone tried to wreck and steal a car in the suburbs. However, when he arrived at the scene, the drunk perpetrator began to throw stones at him and some passers-by and even attempted to run away in the patrol car. In utter chaos and without support, Lin Zhi-cheng chose to fire his gun but shot the perpetrator dead accidentally. Do you think that he is guilty?