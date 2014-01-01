Born in 2000, they are already 20 years old. We wanted to find out what youngsters in the 21st century think about society and the future. For youngsters aged 18 to 20, our society recognizes them as adults and should be able to be responsible for their own lives. But with the majority of them still in school, they find life and the future a daunting challenge. However, the mixed feelings of growing up aren’t the main focus on mainstream media nor social media. Therefore, we invited people from this age group to submit videos to express their concerns. We also relayed their thoughts to a famous indie band in Taiwan, Your Woman Sleep with Others, and asked them to compose a song that represents this age group.